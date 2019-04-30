Richie Mensah should go for President of MUSIGA not Vice - Eazzy

Eazzy born, Mildred Ashong has revealed that her former Lynx Entertainment boss, Richie Mensah should be going for the President of MUSIGA and not the Vice because he is very smart.
Singer Eazzy has said Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainment will do a fantastic job as the President of MUSIGA.
Speaking on Behind the Fame on Joy FM on Monday, she explained Richie Mensah loves music, he is music oriented and can champion music to the highest platform.
“He is very smart, intelligent, he sees beyond what other people see and also very broadminded,” she added.
Eazzy told Lexis Bill, host of the show, the vice-presidential aspirant is also good at the business and branding aspect of music.
“The only thing that can hold Richie back is lack of resources but if he has the right resources on his plate, fantastic! He should be going for president, not a vice,” the former Lynx Entertainment signee said.
The Musicians Union of Ghana is set to elect new leaders on June 26 and Richie Mensah has shown interest in vying for the vice-presidential position.
Veteran musician Bessa Simons, who has served as Obour’s deputy for the past eight years, is vying for the presidential position.
READ ALSO:
Keita cheated on me - Eazzy confirms reason for break up
MzVee may be facing what I went through with Lynx Entertainment - Eazzy reveals
I wouldn't like to work with Kuami Eugene and Patapaa - Eazzy reveals why
www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news