I wouldn't like to work with Kuami Eugene and Patapaa - Eazzy reveals why

Ghanaian award-winning songstress, Eazzy has revealed that there is no way she would want to work with artistes like Patapaa and Kuami Eugene.
According to the Odo singer, someone like Patapaa does a faster tempo song as compare to herself and she will always choose Kidi over Kuami Eugene because Kidi has a smooth and silky voice and does better job than the 'Rockstar' Kuami Eugene.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Lexis Bill on JoyFM's 'Drive Time' show, Eazzy stated that the reason why she wouldn't want to do music with these artiste has nothing to do with their personalities or their brand but she is more into the kind of artiste that will fit in for the kind of songs she does.
Eazzy explained Patapaa’s type of music is too fast for what she does and she cannot compete.
“I love his personality. He is a very lively person, but music wise I no go fit. I know him as an up-tempo artiste, If you put me on any of his songs, I go do yawa,” she told Lexis Bill on Monday.
The singer added she prefers a collaboration with KiDi than Kuami Eugene.
Eazzy said she likes the texture of KiDi’s voice, his compositions and the tone he sings in.
“Knowing that there is another player that can do a better job for me, I would like to go for that,” she added.
Even though Lexis Bill asked Eazzy born, Mildred Ashong to mention 3 artistes she wouldn't want to work with, The 'Wengeze' hitmaker took time to mention Patapaa and Kuami Eugene since their names were on her lips:
Watch her interview with Lexis Bill below:
www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news