Roverman's ‘Just The Tip’ thrills patrons at the National Theatre

Patrons were left with excitement after the ‘Just The Tip’ show by Roverman Production at the National Theatre.
The show provided a great atmosphere at the National Theatre dominated by drama, comedy, good music, and valuable lessons at the same time.
In case you've missed the first show, 'Just The Tip' is a play about restoration, revelations and a man's resolve to keep his family together, no matter the circumstances”
“When Barbara and Doc fell in love their parents objected to the relationship and refused to let them get married. Years down the line, the real reason has come out, and it contains bizarre revelations that prove that the worth of family sometimes depends on one person’s ability to keep quiet and take it all in.
Just The Tip is being shown at the National Theatre, Accra from 24th March to 2nd April:
Fridays at 7pm only, (ie one show only!)
Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, (ie two shows!!)
and Sundays at 1pm, 4pm and 8pm (ie three shows!!!)
Early bird tickets are available till March 23rd at GHC150 each, after which the price of a ticket will move to GHC200.
Tickets are available via Korba shortcode *365*535# only, on all networks.
You can also visit the Roverman Productions’ pages on Facebook and Instagram; or call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030 for inquiries and orders.