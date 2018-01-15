Sammy Forson now host of Joy FM’s Cosmopolitan mix ?

Radio personality, Sammy Forson, is alleged to replace Doreen Andoh as the new host of Joy FM’s mid-morning show, Cosmopolitan mix.
The former host of Live FM’s lifestyle café will now be part of the Multimedia Group.
With over 14 years of experience in the media industry, Sammy Forson will now ply his trade with the Multimedia Group.
Sammy Forson has worked with CitiFM, YFM, and most recently was with Live FM a member of the EIB Network.
According to PrimeNewsGhana sources at Multimedia Group, Sammy Forson’s first job with the media organisation will be to host the station's mid-morning program " the Cosmopolitan Mix".
The station will announce other shows he will be hosting soon.
As a manager for Ghana's top rapper, Sarkodie, Sammy Forson has been adjudged the Record Promoter of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards 2013.
