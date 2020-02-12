Sarkodie only supports 'mediocre' artistes - CJ Biggerman

The Adapaa and ICONIC hitmaker CJ Biggerman recently released his second EP The Bigger Picture.
The artiste who featured on the 'Biibi ba' cypher believes he isn't getting the much-needed love from his idol Sarkodie.
Sources within his camp allege there have been attempts to feature Sarkodie on a single but all attempts have proven futile.
CJ Biggerman who's encounter with Rick Ross in December became a turning point in his career has a song on his EP titled Iconic (Rick Ross flow) which happens to be the freestyles he sang to the US rapper when he arrived at the Kempinski hotel.
Where to get 'The Bigger Picture EP'
https://soundcloud.com/cjbiggerman/sets/the-bigger-picture-ep/
https://music.apple.com/gh/album/the-bigger-picture/1496572396
https://audiomack.com/album/cjbiggerman/the-bigger-picture