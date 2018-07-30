Shatta Wale hits back at fan who asked him to go get married

Controversial dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, better known as Shatta Wale has replied a fan who wants him to also get married like Sarkodie and record label mate, Stonebwoy.
Ghanaians are pressurizing Shatta Wale to get married and we are yet to confirm if he will listen to the call to get married soon.
Some of his fans, after seeing rapper Sarkodie tie the knot with his baby mama, Tracy now Mrs. Tracy Owusu Addo, seem not to be happy seeing Shatta Wale not married to his baby mama, Shatta Michy.
The expectation is that once Shatta Wale’s colleague musicians have all married, Shatta Wale should also marry.
Prime News Ghana spotted an interesting post on social media from a fan questioning Shatta Wale on his marriage plans.
So you derre u no go marry some????— realNanakofiGh®️👅👑💖💯🇺🇸🇬🇭 (@realnanakofi) July 30, 2018
Shatta Wale who was not happy about the post, replied and said:
Prime News cannot confirm if Shatta Wale will make a move anytime soon.
Strong man you wake up morning ,your headache is whether another man will marry or not..Go look for job ma guy https://t.co/7TXSFcXysF— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) July 30, 2018
His relationship with his long-time girlfriend and baby mama, Shatta Michy, has not been in good shape for some time now.
