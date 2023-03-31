South Africa Tourism scraps Spurs sponsorship proposal

South Africa Tourism has decided to scrap a proposed sponsorship deal with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
“The SA Tourism Board will no longer proceed with the transaction” given the “current economic climate, the use of public funds must be carefully considered”, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said.
Just last week, Ms De Lille condemned the deal after taking legal advice, saying it had not been budgeted for adequately.
The three-year shirt sleeve sponsorship deal was valued at about $51m (£41m) and would have started for the 2023-24 season and concluded in 2026-27.
The proposed deal has caused a huge uproar across the country, particularly from cash-strapped national sports federations and labour unions, who believe the money would be better spent elsewhere.
