South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage

In a tragic end to an energetic music concert, a South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch collapsed and died at a music festival in Johannesburg, stated media reports.
The 27-year-old was performing one of his songs, when he collapsed on stage. Later, he stood up and continued his performance, only to collapse once again and die. As of now, there has been no official confirmation about his passing.
RIP Costa Titch pic.twitter.com/zQN4pvl6hD— 𝐍𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐞 (@nwanyebinladen) March 11, 2023
Who was Costa Titch?
The rising artist of South Africa was originally known as Costa Tsobanoglou. Fondly called as Costa Titch, he originally belonged to Mbombela, a city located near the border with Swatini and Mozambique. He recently launched a remix song that featured US singer Akon. His most successful single, Big Flexa, received over 45 million views on YouTube.
His other songs like Nkalakaatha and Phezulu have also gone viral among people. During his recent interviews, Costa Titch had shared how his mother impacted his music career. He gained international recognition after he stood at 14th position in an international Hip Hop Dance competition. Use of Izizulu lines in his songs has made his songs even more popular among public.
Source: livemint