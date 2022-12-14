Spirited Arts 'ZADOKELI' ready

Spirited Arts in partnership with the Oyarifa Mall presents ZADOKELI, an arts and photography exhibition.
Happening right at the Oyarifa Mall, Zadokeli is the perfect destination for everything arts, colour and entertainment this festive season.
Exciting highlights of Zadokeli include poetry, traditional drumming and dancing, animation for kids and arts and crafts and the performance of ‘Emergence’, a mind-blowing dance drama performance by the Spirited Arts Production Company.
Zadokeli will take place on the second floor of the Oyarifa Mall from the 21st of December 2022 to the 4th of January 2023.
Entry is free.
Call 0547860591, 020530972 or 0244834421 for enquiries.
Visit our social media handles on Facebook or Instagram at Spirited Arts GH or send an email to spiritedarts@gmail.com for more enquiries.