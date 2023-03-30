Stonebwoy unveils tracklist, cover art for '5th Dimension' album

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has unveiled the cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album.
The cover art is a portrait of the multiple award-winning artiste holding his jewel-laden left hand to his face - his left eye is covered; there is jewelry on his neck and on his back is a golden brown fur coat.
Singles from the project include: 2020's 'Activate' featuring Davido and 2023's 'More of You'. There is also a suprise remix of the 2022 hit 'Therapy' featuring Tiwa Savage and Oxlade.
Below is the tracklist.
1. Life & Money featuring Stormzy
2. Far Away
3. More of You
4. Avawulo
5. Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage
6. Forget
7. Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps
8. Run AM featuring Mereba
9. Into The Future
10. In Control featuring Jaz Karis
11. Activate featuring Davido
12. My Sound featuring Shaggy
13. Apotheke with Maphorisa
14. African System
15. Where is the Love
16. Non-Stop
17. Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo
The 17-tracker is slated for release on Friday, April 28, 2023.
In a video shared on Twitter, Saturday, March 25, Stonebwoy, alias 1Gad, revealed that the reasoning behind the title of the long play (LP).
“The 5th Dimension, yes, because it’s my fifth album,” he said.
According to Stonebwoy, the LP "goes beyond just the physical."
"It's supposed to give you vibrations, feelings, etc," he touted.
"Music is actually waves and vibrations," he argued. "...it makes us feel and it takes us to different dimensions."