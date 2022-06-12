Surgeries won’t keep a man – Yvonne Nelson to young ladies 

Yvonne Nelson is preaching self-love as she points out that no one is perfect.
The high of cosmetic surgery and its associated deaths has dominated public discourse in recent times. In a tweet, Yvonne Nelson advocates for body positivity and sound mental health. She wrote, “Woman, know this, no one was born/ created perfectly. It may be hard but work on your mental health/love yourself. Please.”
According to Yvonne Nelson, whatever reason one decides to alter or modify their bodies is not worth the accompanying complications.
“Surgeries won’t keep that man, and neither will it solve your insecurities. If it’s for business… errm ok. I can assure you, it ain’t worth it,” she continued.