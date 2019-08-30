There's a storm in Stonebwoy’s camp - Manager breaks silence

Reports of Stonebwoy sacking Kelvyn Boy from his music label keep soaring by the day on social media.
Some say Stonebwoy has sacked the sensational singer from his record label after he failed to acknowledge the push and limelight given to him.
Others also say his recent assertion that there is no dancehall or reggae act in Ghana might have crossed the line.
Stonebwoy has refused to comment on the brouhaha but his manager, Blakk Cedi has come out to clarify issues.
According to him, there is truly a storm at Stonebwoy’s camp like JoyNews reported earlier but matters will be discussed and everything will be resolved.
He failed to disclose if truly Kelvyn Boy had left the record label or Stonebwoy wants him sacked or not, but assured JoyNews’ Doreen Avio that talks were underway to calm the storm.
He urged Bhimnatives to remain firm and said peace would reign soon.
Source: Myjoyonline