This photo of a humble Patapaa before Yaapono and Stonebwoy is iconic

The 8th edition of Ghana Meets Naija was successfully launched on Tuesday, May 8th in Accra at the First Atlantic Bank forecourt at Airport and Patapaa got everyone's attention with his humble approach to Stonebwoy and YaaPono.
Empire Entertainment, the organizers of the annual ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ concert have announced Stonebwoy, Patapaa, YaaPono, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Mayorkun will perform at this year’s edition.
Ghana Meets Naija is one of the most anticipated events on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar, it pitches Ghanaian artistes against Nigerian artistes in a musical competition and this year’s musical concert is dubbed ‘Rescue Mission'.
Over the years, Ghana Meets Naija has been known as the platform for the biggest artistes in both Ghana and Nigeria to share one stage and thrill music lovers from both countries.
