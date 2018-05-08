CHECK OUT the amount Patapaa charges before a feature on a song

Justice Amoah popularly known on stage as Patapaa is the man of the moment, as his manager has revealed the amount he charges for a feature.
The singer after his ‘One Corner’ hit has become the talk of the town. In recent times, most artistes want to have Pataapa on their songs to enjoy the buzz surrounding him.
For the past days, he has been on several songs with some of Ghana’s biggest acts like Shatta Wale, Mr. Eazi, Flowking Stone, Pappy Kojo, Feli Nuna, Medikal and many others.
Aside these acts, we are very sure many other songs which feature him will be out in days time but have you asked how much Patapaa takes before jumping on a song owned by any other artiste?
His manager, Godfred Bokpin in a brief chat with asembi.com has given us a clue of how much they charge. According to him, his boy takes Gh¢20,000 and Gh¢10,000 for a feature.
