Sarkodie begs Ghanaians to support his new act 'Stranger'

CEO of Sarckcess music, Michael Owusu Addo known as Sarkodie in showbiz has pleaded with Ghanaians to help him promote his yet to be known rapper and singer "Stranger".
Sarkodie in his own way of helping young artists to the limelight took to his Facebook page to recommend a guy he's been living with for a year now.
Stranger disclose to Sarkodie that he belongs to a group called "3 Wise", Young Omario and Modikah. He added that he also use to perform some of his hit tracks way back in his hometown through which he developed the love for music.
According to Sarkodie, signing artists to his SarkCess Music label is his way of helping said acts get to the level of success they hope to achieve.
Sarkodie helped great acts like strongman and Akwaboah by signing them unto to label and we wished that his new act Stranger will work and also get the opportunity to be on the Label as an artist.