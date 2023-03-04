TikTok star Khaby Lame joins Italia's Got Talent as judge

Social media sensation Khaby Lame, who was born in Senegal and raised in Italy, has joined the judges' panel of reality TV show Italia’s Got Talent.
Lame is a former factory worker in Italy who, after being fired from his job in March 2020, started a TikTok channel in which he performed absurd comedy skits that went extremely viral.
The TikTok star, whose comedy bits began with ironic glimpses of life, relies on iconic facial expressions and body language in videos shared without speaking so that the humor is universally understood. The virtuoso of short-form comedy videos, who has more than 154 million followers on TikTok, will now make his debut as an Italian TV personality on the hit talent show.
Italy's Got Talent, however, will not mark Lame's debut as a judge. Lame in 2022 was a member of the Cannes Film Festival #TikTokShortFilm jury, a global in-app vertical short film competition. The chairman of that jury was the Cambodian author Rithy Panh ("The Lost Picture").
Khaby Lame is joining the next edition of Italy's Got Talent as a new member of the jury alongside pop singer and TV personality Elettra Lamborghini, who is the granddaughter of Italian car manufacturer Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Returning judges to the show are Mara Maionchi, who is a record producer turned TV personality, and Italian-American comedian, actor and YouTuber Frank Matano.
Comedians Aurora and Fru, who are members of The Jackal, a Neapolitan comedy group that gained popularity on YouTube, will host the 2023 edition of Italy's Got Talent, auditions for which have begun in the southern Italian city of Avellino. near Naples. The exact release date on Disney+ is still under wraps.
Source: politiko.a