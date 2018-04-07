Top 5 Ghanaian celebrities who are famous for no reason

We have several Ghanaian celebrities who have made forced entry into the room of fame in Ghana when they really do not deserve to be there and today we are fetching them out with this post.
These are some Ghanaian celebrities who did not work hard for their money or fame, it was handed to them on a silver platter "Cool chop".
1. Efia Odo: Promising actress, Andrea Owusu known in showbiz as Efia Odo became famous in Ghana through the seductive pictures she posts on Instagram.
2. Rashida black beauty, AKA the Malafaka Queen also became by-force celebrity by replying her boyfriend (Kushman) for breaking her heart and leaving her for another girl (Abigail)
3.Two Thoozin: became a household name after a viral video on him on social media sending best wishes and new year message to Ghanaians on JoyNews.he rose to fame and within some few days he got over 2000 followers on social media, he later got opportunity to feature in some movies which made him become famous in Ghana.
4.Mona Aka Hajia4Real: To think of it, most of us got to know of Mona Aka Hajia4Real when she was brutally dissed by Amanda Acquah in an audio sent to Ghanaian millionaire-Kenpong.So literally, she is famous for being dissed and for dating a rich man.From there, the Instagram followers started pouring in and she shot to the ceiling on the fame radar.Today, she is an Instagram celebrity…
5. Moesha Boduong: The truth is; if you are asked to state something of importance that Moesha has done to deserve the slightest of fame she enjoys today, you wouldn’t be able to name any, . She’s just famous for having a big "backside", hips and posting racy photos on Instagram.