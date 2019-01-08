Tracy was my first crush and I waited for her to break up with her boyfriend before she became mine - Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has taken his fans to the lovers' lane as he shares how he had to wait for Tracy Sarkcess to break up with his boyfriend just for him to win her heart since she was the first lady he had a crush on.
The love story behind Sarkodie and Tracy's relationship has always been a very interesting story to hear.
Speaking to Franky 5 on Hitz FM’s “This Is Gospel” show, Sarkodie opened up that his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, was his first crush and it took him a long while before he was able to date her.
The “Can't Let You Go” hitmaker during the interview revealed that he made the first move to get Tracy's attention which didn’t succeed because she was having a boyfriend by then so he had to wait for Tracy and his boyfriend to break up before it finally succeeded and they have been together since.
Watch the video below and learn from King Sark in case you crush is not single:
