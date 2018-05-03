Super OD to be buried on May 19, funeral at Agona Abodom

Veteran actor and comedian, Asonaba Kweku Darko (Super OD), will be buried at Agona Abodom in the Central Region on May 19, 2018.
Super OD, born Asonaba Kweku Darko, passed away at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital on Tuesday February 13, 2018.
The 84-year-old actor had been out of the public activities for some time due to his illness and had been living in Agona Swedru.
Super OD, who started acting in the 1970s, gained national prominence in the 1990s for his roles in popular series, 'Akan Drama' on Ghana Television.
He was part of the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group.
The Osofo Dadzie ace actor will be laid in state on May 18 2018, and will be buried the following day.
Super OD’s thanksgiving service will be held at the Central Presbyterian Church at Agona Abodom on May 20, 2018.
He left behind 15 children.
