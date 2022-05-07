VGMA23: List of winners for Day 1

Eleven awards were given out on day one of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The event held on Friday, May 6, saw Fameye beat record holder Kofi Kinaata (four times) to the Songwriter of the Year award.
The awards night came off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.
Below are the list of winners announced on night one:
Unsung Artiste
- ShugaLord
- Bryan The Mensah
- Vanilla
- Rcee
- Gambo [WINNER]
- Chief One
- Ama Nova
- Roy X Taylor
- Nautyca
- King Maaga
Male Vocal Performance
- Akwaboah Ntro – Naa
- Black Sherif – Golddigger
- Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami
- KiDi – Bad Things
- King Promise – Slow Down
- Kweisey Pee – Amazing God [WINNER]
- Luigi McLean – Mala
Female Vocal Performance
- Celestine Donkor – Only You
- Abiana – MY House
- Esther Goodwill – Faithful God
- Niiella – Where You Are [WINNER]
- Efe Grace – Overflow
- Cina Soul – OMG
Songwriter Of The Year
- Minister OJ – Deburu
- Fameye – Praise [WINNER]
- Abiana – Bo Nooni
- Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT 1
- Akwaboah – Obiaa
- Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
Video OF The Year
- Mon Bebe – KiDi
- Mood – Mr Drew
- Odeshie – Epixode
- Sad Girls Luv Money Remix – Amaarae
- Slow Down – King Promise
- Rollies And Cigar – Sarkodie
- Nyinya – Bosom P Yung [WINNER]
- Let It Go – Kweku Smoke
- Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall
Instrumentalist Of The Year
- Enock Owuraku Kisi
- Joshua Moszi [WINNER]
- Mzter Okyere
- George Gogo Ashirifi
- Afro Harmony Band
Music for Good
Stonebwoy – [WINNER]
Producer Of The Year
- Kuami Eugene
- MOG Beatz [WINNER]
- Ghanaian Stallion
- Beatz Vampire
- Richie Mensah
- Akwaboah
Best African Artiste
- Wizkid [WINNER]
- Fireboy DML
- Ckay
- Tems
- Focalistic
- Joeboy
Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category)
Nii Tettey Tetteh [WINNER
Life time achievement award
Agya koo Nimo