Video: Ashesi University founder goes ‘crazy’, dresses like female

CEO of Ashesi University, Dr Patrick Awuah Jnr joins student as they celebrate ‘Ashesi Crazy Day 2019’.
Imagine the founder of one of Ghana’s respected universities shows up one day to the campus dressed up in all-female attire?
That will definitely turn heads, right?
Well, the founder of Ashesi University College, Dr Patrick Awuah Jnr. did exactly that – he went all crazy when he joined some of his students to shoot a promo for ‘Ashesi Crazy Day 2019’.
Dr Awuah Jnr., in the video, wore a wig, a white T-shirt, a green skirt and heels to match.
Tagged as ‘Crazy Boy’ in the video, he joined the students sing and dance to King Ayisoba, Mokin, Wanlov the Kubolor Kwaw Kese’s 2014 tune ‘Look Ma Shoe’.
The Ashesi University College founder shared the video on Facebook with the caption: “Ashesians, in the spirit of Crazy Day tomorrow, here’s to not to taking ourselves too seriously! Played my part, now it's over to you, Ashesi Student Council. #atAshesi.”
Credit: myjoyonline