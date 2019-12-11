Video: Bullet explains how he ended up at Cardi B's supposed 'meet and greet'

CEO of RuffTown Records Ricky Nana Agyeman popularly known as Bullet has explained how he ended up at the Kempinski Hotel for the supposed Cardi B 'meet and greet'.
There was a fiasco as American rapper Cardi B reportedly snubbed some female celebrities in Ghana who were supposed to have had a meet-and-greet session with her last Sunday.
Becca, Salma Mumin, Lydia Forson, Sandra Ankobiah, Akuapem Polo and a host of others arrived at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra to meet the rapper but waited for hours without her showing up.
READ ALSO: Most of the celebs who wanted to meet Cardi B were not invited - Becca disclosed (Audio)
Bullet who manages female artiste Wendy Shay says his act was invited personally by Becca to meet Cardi B.
"Wendy Shay was not part of the artiste to perform on the night, I was there when she sent me a message that Becca had invited her to come and chill out with Cardi B at Kempinski, I didn't want her to go at first but she respects and likes Becca a lot so I had to escort her. When we got there, almost everyone in the entertainment industry was around, so I was surprised to see bloggers as well. We waited for a long time and she never appeared and later we saw on the social media she (Cardi B) was having fun, we had a show that night so I told Becca we were leaving and we did so".
Becca who was more or less the leader of that celeb delegation, in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Tuesday, has explained that most of the celebrities formed part of the delegation weren’t invited.
She explained further that as someone who was part of those performing on the night, she was given the special privilege to have a one-on-one session with Cardi B ahead of the show.
She said in order not to look selfish, she decided to take a select few others with her only to realise that they had also come along with other people.
READ ALSO: Those mocking us over Cardi B snub are the same people who beg us for favours - Lydia Forson
“I only invited Moesha and Efia Odo and some few others; they were not more than six,” she said.
While waiting, a video of Cardi B relaxed by the poolside with a kebab in hand was posted on the rapper’s Instagram page, causing a furor among the stars some of who took to Twitter to vent their anger.