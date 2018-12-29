VIDEO: 'Dubai borga' gifts Stonebwoy $50,000 at #BhimConcert

Stonebwoy indeed had a successful event last night as he made extra money aside from the gate fee when an unknown fan from Dubai gave him $50,000 on stage during his performance at the #BhimConcert.
Stonebwoy‘s ‘Bhim Concert’ is already getting the necessary support from fans across the globe as he made history again with the 2018 edition which had Grammy Award-winning music group Morgan Heritage perform for the very first time in Ghana.
One moment from the concert which is receiving a lot of talks is the moment a ‘Dubai Borga’, who has been reported to be friends with Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor and Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan presented a whopping $50,000 cash to Stonebwoy on stage which he refused to accept because he doesn't take money on stage.
The young billionaire during the performance mounted the stage where he was given a microphone by Stonebwoy to share some words with the audience. He then gave big-ups to Emmanuel Adebayor and Asamoah Gyan and proceeded to make the big presentation to the BhimNation president.
The ‘Top Skanka’ hitmaker gave this Dubai Borga a very passionate hug as a show of appreciation for his great gift after which he told his manager Black Cedi to take the said cash on his behalf.
Watch the video below:
