Video: Ernest Opoku is very good in bed - Tracey Boakye debunks Nayas claims

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye has reacted to fellow actress Nayas' claim that gospel singer Ernest Opuku is weak in bed.
Actress and movie producer, Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas 1 made some serious allegation against ex-boyfriend and gospel singer Ernest Opoku that he was weak in bed, but it seems the allegation didn't go down well with actress Tracey Boakye who also dated the gospel singer for six months saying Ernest Opoku is very good and that is one of the things she (Tracey) remember the singer for.
Nayas after her relationship fell on the rocks with Ernest Opuku has been speaking ill about the singer.
However, Tracey Boakye sharing her relationship experience with ZionFelix stated that the only problem she had with Ernest Opoku was his cheating attitude and aside that the gospel singer is a very nice person and if she is to choose two of her ex's who are good in bed, she will surely choose Ernest Opoku as one of them.
Actress Tracey Boakye was asked if she will consider accepting Ernest Opoku back to her life again and she said that situations will determine but for now it will be very difficult to take any decision on that.
Watch Tracey Boakye's interview here:
