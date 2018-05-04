Pray for me; I was trapped by the devil – Ernest Opoku on ‘pregnancy’ saga

Gospel Musician, Ernest Opoku, who has recently been trending on social media for impregnating movie producer and actress, Nayas 1, and later asking her to abort it, has finally spoken.
Gladys Mensah Boaku, known in showbiz as Nayas 1, has been on several media platforms telling the story of her encounter with the ‘Meyi Nyame Aye’ hit maker, saying, she met the gospel musician about three months ago and got pregnant for him few weeks later.
She added that, Ernest Opoku had been avoiding her and had asked that she aborted the pregnancy.
Speaking to the media on the matter, Ernest Opoku confirmed the claims of the actress, saying, it was a mistake.
“Mistakes are committed by human beings. I am not an angel. The Bible says the righteous shall fall seven times but God shall lift him up”, he said.
He, therefore, asked pastors and the general public to pray for him so he will be able to stand temptations that come his way.
“Pray for me so that God continues to lift me up. The fact that I have made a mistake does not mean the Lord has forsaken me”, he added.
Ernest further advised the public to beware of the devil because he destroys human beings through various means including women and money.
“Beware of the devil because he comes in different forms to destroy. He comes in the form of money, women. Henceforth, I will be very vigilant in life and look up to God because he has the final say in our lives”, he further stated.
Watch Ernest Opoku’s interview with Inside Premiere Page in the video below:
