Video: Funny Face makes comedy comeback after 10 years with rib-cracking performance

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face made his comeback after 10 years at the second edition of 'Too cute to be mute' comedy show on Friday.
Funny face's long comeback comes after he went through a mental breakdown, therefore, going under intensive treatment.
His comeback shows how he has improved after months of treatment and he delivered he deliver a rib-cracking comedy performance!
Funny Face performed alongside comedians like OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez and Jeneral Ntatia at Lekzy Decomic’s special comedy show on September 30 at the National Theatre.
Funny Face is a Ghanaian comedian, known for his role in TV3 Ghana's sitcom Chorkor Trotro.
Funny Face's first appearance on the Night of 1010 Laughs was in 2010. It is believed that he made his breakthrough in comedy through this.
Funny Face played the role of driver's mate in the TV3 sitcom Chorkor Trotro, where he was known as Chemu before quitting, for reasons unknown. His role in Chorkor Trotro gave him much popularity. He has also performed in the comedy dubbed Night of 1018 laughs.
His interest in music made him work with hiplife artiste Castro de Destroyer. He featured in Castro's Sweet Banana while Castro also featured in Funny Face's Odo Bekumi. Funny Face also appeared in Castro and Asamoah Gyan's Do The Dance, and Odo Pa.
Funny Face has twins who he named after his mother and footballer friend Emmanuel Adebayor