Video: Ghanaian leaders can't think outside the box - Afia Schwarzenegger descends on FDA

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has hit out at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) following the outfit’s decision to ban celebrities from advertising alcoholic products.
The FDA about five years ago made it known that celebrities could not advertise alcoholic products. It explained that the ban is an adherence to a World Health Organization (WHO) policy and efforts to ensure that minors are protected from being lured into alcoholism.
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, a ceremony held at The Oriental Hotel, in Lekki saw the unveiling of Nigerian celebrities Ini Edo, Jim Iyke, Uti Nwachukwu, Teddy A, Charles Okocha, Victor AD and Melvin Oduah as ambassadors of Adonko Bitters – a product by a Ghanaian company.
The event was hosted by Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Selly Gelly.
Afia Schwarzenegger, irked by the news, has unleashed insults on FDA, describing the resolve to not overturn the ban as stupid. Like other Ghanaian celebrities, she is of the view that her colleagues are unreasonably losing money to foreigners.
She said: “So why can’t Ghanaian leaders think outside the box? Who the hell sat at the Food and Drugs office and drafted such a primitive ban? Adonko Bitters has now signed Nigerian celebrities, given them huge sums of money to advertise the product so it airs on DSTV. Will you go after DSTV? This is pure stupidity. A foreigner is now benefiting when Ghanaian celebrities could have advertised and paid taxes… Fools!
“How many celebrities endorsed tramadol? People used the medicine without any endorsement from any celebrity. If you can’t train your children, don’t expose your level of stupidity by banning us. You allowed contaminated gizzard into the country yet sit in that office and fool around. Idiots!”
Early this year, musician Wendy Shay hit out at FDA after she claimed to have lost a deal worth 1000s of dollars with a foreign alcohol company.
She wrote: “I just lost a deal worth 1000s‘ of dollars with this foreign alcohol company…I didn’t know in Ghana Celebrities can’t advertise for alcoholic beverages according to FDA. Like Seriously?! Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth. Gh celebs wake up !!FDA Lift dat ban!!”
But the Authority in a Facebook post said it is “not trying to take food away from your mouth,” but rather, the decision is to protect young people from abusing alcohol.