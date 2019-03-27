Video: Ghanaian singer, Nana Fofie performs at Nicki Minaj’s Europe tour

Holland-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Nana Fofie was one of the opening acts on Nicki Minaj’s tour at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam.
Known as the ‘Mash Up Queen,’ she has worked her way up the music ladder with her brilliant covers and mashups one of which is Nicki Minaj’s favorite.
Nicki Minaj has had Fofie on her radar for a while, sharing her music with her fans online and also talking about her (Fofie) during the UK edition of Queen Radio in March 2019.
“She’s so fucking dope. I wish I had time to play her. Hopefully, I can do music with her one day.” the Chun-Li singer said in a March 2019 Billboard interview.
Her cover of Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ produced by K.I.D.D. Production garnered some 100, 000 views in its first week of release. It has over 4.6 million views currently. Fofie’s mash-up of Mr. Eazi’s ‘Leg Over’ currently has over 2.1 million views.
Fofie is currently working on her new EP.
Check out her performance below:
