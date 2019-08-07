Video: Ghanaian youth rely on 'God’s time is the best' that's why they are poor - Tornado

Actor Nana Tornado says the reliance on the saying 'God's time is the best' is one of the reasons why Ghanaian youth are poor.
The maverick actor speaking to Zionfelix said he believes hard work is the only way to success and the belief that manna will fall from heaven has made several Ghanaian youth lazy.
Nana Tornado mentioned that in America, even the aged work hard for their money and that culture should be introduced in Ghana because that’s the only way poverty can be fought.
He indicated that people should desist from depending on Pastors because there’s no God who will give food to the lazy man.
