Video: Hiplife artiste Thugging Low discusses his business and how Covid-19 is affecting the Ghanaian music industry

Richard Kwaku Sarpong Asomaning also known as T. Low a fast-rising Hiplife artiste has discussed the effect Covid-19 is having on his musical career.
He also talked about how he is mixing business with music. The Dansoman based artiste is a big-time businessman who deals in spare parts.
He runs two shops at Darkuman but as a lover of music, he is blending the two.
Speaking exclusively to Prime News, he advised Ghanaians on some of the safety measures to adopt to avoid contracting the deadly Covid-19.
He recently organised an Independence Day pool party at the Yegoala Hotel in Dansoman which saw many young folks troop in to witness.
He used the opportunity to advise the youth on the effects of Tramadol and also called for a peaceful election.
As an icon in Dansoman, he is planning on helping to create more awareness about Covid-19 as he has even released a song that educates people on the deadly virus.