Video: “I’m so tired,” – Tonto Dikeh breaks down in tears

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her insta-story on social media to reveal what she has been passing through in life.
According to the actress, her life is so stressful and she’s so tired and she wishes she could rest but she can’t.
She said she envies her fellow celebrities that buy designer wears, shades, shoes and bags because she wishes she could be like them but she can’t because she has to help the masses.
She said her life seems beautiful and it is beautiful but she’s almost running mad because so many people need her help and she can’t live her life because of it.
She further said, even though she knows she’s not supposed to be complaining but it just is not easy.
Two Nollywood superstars, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Tonto Dikeh, on Saturday, pledged to support the fight against human trafficking.
The superstars, along with former Super Eagle’s Coach, Samson Siasia, made the pledge after watching a novelty football match at Abuja National Stadium.
Credit:instablog9ja
