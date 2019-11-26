Video : I will perform at 'Ashaiman To The World Concert' if invited - Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian Musician Kelvyn Boy has disclosed that he will gladly honour the invitation to perform at this year's 'Ashaiman To The World Concert' organised by this former record label, Burniton Music Group Limited.
Speaking on Adom FM today, November 26, 2019, Kelvyn Boy who is no more on the record label and seem to be having issues with the leader of the record label, Stonebwoy said he will perform if the organisers invited him.
Burniton Music Group Limited in September parted ways with Kelvin Boy.
A press statement from the group on September 24 said the contract of Kelvin Boy will not be extended and he is no more an artiste under the company.
Stonebwoy during his performance at the 4syte TV Awards shaded Kelvyn Boy, according to him most of the underground musicians now do not want to respect authority and it's bad for their growth.
But in response Kelvyn Boy said if with his status as an underground musician and he is able to play many shows then he is cool to be called an underground musician.
Watch the full interview below :