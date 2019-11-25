Video : Stonebwoy wins Reggae Dancehall artiste at AFRIMA 2019

Stonebwoy has been named the best reggae/dancehall artiste at the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2019.
Winners were announced in the 36 categories of the awards ceremony, which comprise the Continental and Regional categories.
The Continental Category awards African artistes in various music genres and forms, while the Regional Category celebrates the outstanding achievements of African artistes within their specific region of origin.
Stonebwoy has literally made the award his own as this is his third consecutive win at the AFRIMA.
The event was held in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Stonebwoy in October also received a Millennium Excellence Awards after his performance at the Zero Borla Fashion and Music Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.
Ambassador Ashim Morton, Director of WASH Africa, conferred on Stonebwoy the Global Ambassador to promote the ban of single-use plastic and polythene waste in Ghana.
The night saw some exciting performances by Kwan Pa, Lady Jay, Efya, Tinny, Jupiter, Gyadu Blay Ambolley, Efe Kizz, EL and Joey B.
Aseda Spencer, an Afro-pop artiste and former world boxing champion, Joseph (King Kong) Agbeko thrilled the fans with dance and modelling.
Top models and fashion designers graced the night with wild and flamboyant outfits made from plastic and polythene.
Madam Betty Brown, General Manager of the Accra Recycling Compost Company, advised Ghanaians to make good use of the plastics to earn economic benefits.