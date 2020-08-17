Video: I won't post NDC stuff again - Mzbel

Female artiste and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mzbel says she will not post anything related to the party on her social media platforms again.
This comes after she had a nasty clash with actress and fellow NDC member Tracy Boakye.
The clash has generated a lot of negative controversies for the NDC as NPP have been mocking the NDC.
Mzbel speaking on Peace FM's Entertainment Review says all the controversies have informed her decision not to promote the party on her social media pages.
“I’m worried,” she responded when asked if she thinks her banter with Tracey Boakye is making the NDC look bad. “That is why I’ve decided not to post anything NDC on my page because it will attract a lot of insults. So, the best I can do for my party is to stay out. If I’m to do something, I’ll execute it behind the scenes.”
“There are some prominent people who admired both of us. They are disappointed that even if there had to be this scuffle, the timing is wrong. It gets me worried."
Mzbel who rose to fame after releasing a song titled ‘sixteen years’ debunked all the allegations including the one about former President Mahama being the ‘Papa No’.
Kwasi Aboagye, the host of the show asked her prove that contrary to Tracy Boakye’s claim, she has not grown grey hair.