VIDEO: KiDi & King Promise shut down 'Oh My' Music festival in Amsterdam

KiDi and King Promise absolutely nailed their Oh My Music Fest 2019 appearance with mind-blowing performances on June 30.
The always eclectic Oh My! Music Festival lineup included KiDi and King Promise, the artistes delivered a set that was jam-packed with their best hits at the music festival, and their fans were absolutely loving it.
KiDi and King Promise raised the flag of Ghana to the world at 2019 Oh My! Music Festival held in Amsterdam.
Oh My! Music Festival is an urban music festival in Amsterdam. The largest of its kind in Europe that attracts people from all over the world to celebrate hip hop and R&B.
Watch their performance below;
ALSO, READ;
- King Promise drops tracklist for his debut album 'As Promised'
- VIDEO: KiDi suffers wardrobe malfunction at Sugar Album Movie premiere
- King Promise set to release debut album 'As Promised'