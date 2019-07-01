Prime News Ghana

VIDEO: KiDi & King Promise shut down 'Oh My' Music festival in Amsterdam

By Richmond Thompson
KiDi
KiDi & King Promise shut down Oh My Music festival in Amsterdam

KiDi and King Promise absolutely nailed their Oh My Music Fest 2019 appearance with mind-blowing performances on June 30.

The always eclectic Oh My! Music Festival lineup included KiDi and King Promise, the artistes delivered a set that was jam-packed with their best hits at the music festival, and their fans were absolutely loving it.

KiDi and King Promise raised the flag of Ghana to the world at 2019 Oh My! Music Festival held in Amsterdam.

Oh My! Music Festival is an urban music festival in Amsterdam. The largest of its kind in Europe that attracts people from all over the world to celebrate hip hop and R&B.

Watch their performance below;

 

ALSO, READ;

 