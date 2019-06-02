VIDEO: KiDi suffers wardrobe malfunction at Sugar Album Movie premiere

Gyal Dem Sugar, KiDi suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Sugar Album Movie premiere on May 31, when the tip of his ‘sugar-straw’ left a print on the red carpet.
KiDi's sugar-straw wasn’t kidding at all last night, when it was caged by him during his Sugar album movie premiere.
Although it was locked beneath the flap, the tip of it showed up quietly laying its head down but flaunting its muscles when the singer posed with Fella Makafui on the red carpet.
The cameras captured it all and now the geography students are drawing the heat map of the action.
Regardless, reviews for the Sugar Album Movie premiere has been great just as the numbers that turned out for it.
Watch the video below;
KiDi made history as the first highlife singer to launch a debut album together with a movie attached to it.
KiDi was joined at the red carpet by King Promise, Kuami Eugene, as well as celebrities like Fella Makafui, Akuapem Poloo, Richie, DKB, Andy Dosty, Kelvin Boy, Okyeame Kwame among others who had a striking look on the red carpet.