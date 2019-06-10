King Promise set to release debut album 'As Promised'

Afrobeat singer, King Promise is set to release his debut album dubbed ‘As Promised’ on July 5.
The CCTV and Tokyo crooner, dropped a surprise on his Instagram account on June 10 to his 830k fans and followers with the caption;
"MY DEBUT ALBUM , “AS PROMISED” drops 5th, July !!! Been waiting for this moment forever. Love you guys. Bless! #ASPROMISED #5thJuly 💚"
According to King Promise, this is the moment he has been waiting.
He also dropped the official art of his debut album dubbed "As Promised" too his fans.