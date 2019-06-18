King Promise drops tracklist for his debut album 'As Promised'

Afrobeat singer, King Promise has finally unveiled the tracklist for his debut album 'As Promised' which will be released on July 5, 2019.
According to the CCTV and Tokyo crooner, this is the moment he has been waiting for and his fans should watch out for his debut album.
King Promise unveiled the tracklist for his 'As Promised' on his Instagram page with a caption to ask his fans whether they are ready for his debut album.
"TRACKLIST: #ASPROMISED 05/07/19!
Are you ready ??? 🔥🦅🦅😈", he posted.
Finally, it’s worth knowing that the tracklist for the 'As Promised' album has been announced and it features Kojo Antwi, Wizkid, Omar Sterling, Simi, and Sarkodie.