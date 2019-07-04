VIDEO: Kofi Mole eulogizes legendary Abedi Pele in new single

Ground UP Movement artiste, Kofi Mole, is out with his latest single track titled 'Abedi Pele' which eulogized the soccer maestro.
The 'Mensah' hitmaker eulogized Abedi Ayew Pele for his great contribution in the football history of Ghana.
Kofi Mole announced on his Instagram page the availability of his latest single which eulogize the football legend with the caption;
"I came, I ball, I left a Legacy! ⚽️🏆 🔟 #AbediPele out now guys!!! Watch full video on youtube!🇬🇭🔥 Produced by: @nyamsonit
Directed by: @yawphanta"
Abedi Pele is arguably Ghana's greatest footballer who won the African Footballer of the year on three occasions.
He was an integral member of the Marseille team that won the UEFA Champions League in 1993 and was the first Ghanaian player to win the trophy.
The father of Jordan and Andre Ayew also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982 with the Black Stars.
Watch the video below;