Video : Kwami Sefa Kayi showers praises on Samini for saving VGMA night

Host of the 20th VGMA and revered broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi has showered praises on dancehall artiste, Samini for saving the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night after Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy brawl.
According to Kwami Sefa Kayi, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale brawl which halts the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for about an hour left organisers of the show in a dilemma on what to do, organisers backstage decided to call on Samini to revive the show.
The host of 'Kokrokoo' morning show on PeaceFM also stated that not because Samini is one of the favorite artiste but the dancehall artiste has been able to exhibit maturity in his entire music career.
Regardless of last weekend’s skirmishes at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night on May 18, 2019, Samini came through as the melting ice to restore peace and sanity with his high-class live band performance, maturity, stage mastery, and finesse.
Before Samini’s performance on the night, there had been previous performances from Efya, Sarkodie, Kula, Kidi, Kwesi Arthur and others who rocked the stage as well; but Samini raised the bar very high that he’s still on the lips of many hours after the show.
