Video: Mr 'Eventuarry' crack ribs on stage in Nigeria

Internet sensation, the man who gave Ghana a new term ‘Eventuarry’ has made a first appearance on a public stage in Nigeria.
The taxi driver turn actor was on stage at Eko Hotels and Suites located at Lagos, Nigeria.
The auditorium which was full to it’s brim nearly broke down when 'Eventuarry' landed on stage.
He did his usual funny lines and had people burst into laughter.
He has also landed a role in the popular comedy TV series, Kejetia vs Makola as a new law school graduate from 'Kejetia School of Law'.
An artwork on the official Leizer-Legacy Productions social media page revealed the new actor will be called Lawyer Micheal Jackson.
Watch video below
