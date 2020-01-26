Video: Mutombo defies 'Touch not my anointed' and attacks Otabil, here is why

Popular Ghanaian spoken word artist, Percy Osei Appiah popularly known as, Mutombo the Poet has descended heavily on the leader of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil.
Pastor Mensa Otabil while delivering a sermon at his church bashed social media fanatics who are into the act of sharing photos of their food and lifestyles as a way of showing off their good living.
He is quoted to have said; “Some of you eat food and post it on Facebook…to show your good living…You think you’ve achieved something…because your ancestors were very hungry people…and you think it’s nice? You are showing that your capacity is low.”
This did not go down with the Poet and he lashed out at him and even called him a thief.
He went on Twitter and wrote: “Hello @MensaOtabil, I think your head also needs help for using social media to push so many people to come to your church so you take their monies. What’s the difference between someone posting his food and you posting verses and church events? Your head needs help. You are not normal!,” one of his tweets read.
He continued in another tweet, “You didn’t think through before dishing out this sermon and you pastors keep on contradicting yourselves because I’m sure this same thief has told his congregation to flaunt what god has given them before. What’s sad is the people laughing and applauding. Thief!.”