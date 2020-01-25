Video: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy will last long but Kuami Eugene needs more work - Fiifi Selah of TH4 Kwages

Fiifi Selah of TH4 Kwages a now-defunct hip life group says highlife sensation Kuami Eugene should add more to his style if he wants to last in the music industry.
Eugene for the past 3 years has been a force in the Ghana Music Industry releasing bangers all the time.
Fiifi who was speaking to ZionFelix said Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are destined to last longer but Kuami Eugene would have to do more to last because his style is not unique.
Kuami Eugene was crowned highlife King by Amakye Dede at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019 held on 18th May.
He has released songs like Angela, Confusion, Obiaato among others.