Video: My failed marriages not spiritual, I'm just foolish - Funny Face

Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro known in showbiz as Funny Face says his failed marriages has nothing to do with spirituality.
Funny Face has been divorced twice, the latest which is not up to two months.
Funny Face in a video on social media said his tactics for going after women with big butt is the main source of his problems and not spiritual.
He asked people attributing spirituality to his failed marriages to desist from that because that is certainly not the case.
“Don’t blame spirituality for my failed marriages. They failed because I’m a fool. They failed because I’ve failed to review my strategies in looking for a wife. If big buttocks did not work, I need to review it and ensure that I use another strategy”.