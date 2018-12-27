VIDEOS: Fella Makafui broke down in tears as she celebrates Christmas with widows

Actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir on social media as she was spotted crying helplessly during her party with over 50 widows on Christmas day.
It was an emotional moment and a special day in the life of Fella Makafui and only those with God-given spiritual eyes will notice how a blessing from a widow can change one’s life.
Fella Makafui and Medikal extended their wealth unto the doorsteps of some few lucky widows on Christmas day as they put a smile on their faces.
It is very painful to lose a husband and for one to dedicate his or her wealth and time to spend Christmas with you, it is indeed worth it.
It was a moment of life to see such a young actress Fella Makafui to have the passion for a human soul.
Check out some emotional moment with Fella Makafui and the widows:
