Video/Photos: Lumba, Stonebwoy, Medikal, others climax 2018 Afrochella

Afrochella, one of Accra’s biggest arts and music festivals, had an impressive climax on Saturday night, December 29, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.
Deeply rooted in celebrating the creative arts, the event ended with a jam-packed musical concert featuring some of Ghana’s talented musicians.
The night witnessed performances from highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Cina Soul, King Promise, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Kwesi Arthur, Kelvyn Boy and a host of others.
Afrochella is a festival designed to elevate and highlight the thriving millennial talent from and within Africa.
The festival introduces an interactive event that encourages collaboration, explores the culture with a pioneering approach.
It featured a festive celebration of Ghanaian and African culture in the form of art & fashion installations, live painting, the best of African cuisine and live performances.
The purpose of Afrochella, organisers have said, is to tell the new Africa story from a native’s perspective.
“All aspects of the festival from the theme to the production are an ode to the ingenuity and available services in Africa. Our Goal is to optimise the experience and engage the millennial attendees with the culture in an authentic yet innovative approach.”
Apart from the musical performances, there were acrobatic displays, fashion and art exhibitions.
