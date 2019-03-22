Video: Popular Accra-based presenter to die soon - Eagle Prophet

The founder and leader of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Oduro popularly known as Eagle Prophet has prophesied that a renowned Accra-based radio or TV presenter will die soon.
According to the man of God, it was revealed to him by God and that he saw the presenter being carried away in a casket to be buried.
The prophet during his radio show on AbusuaFM Kumasi said that he will not mention the name of the presenter because he will be accused of causing fear and panic in the country.
He also added that the person is a popular presenter based in Accra who has practised Journalism for a very long time.
“I see a very popular presenter in Ghana based in Accra being carried away in a casket to be buried. He is one of the renowned presenters and saw that he lost his life. He has practised journalism for so many years and I urge him to be prayerful”, he disclosed.
Watch the video here: