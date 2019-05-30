VIDEO : Sarkodie surprises Obrafour at #PaeMukaAt20 album launch

Artiste of the decade, Sarkodie, pulled a surprise appearance at the 20th anniversary of legend Obrafours’ first ever album launch dubbed “Pae Mu Ka” which was released in 1999.
Obrafour launched the 20th anniversary of his 1999 debut album ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on May 29, at the Tang Palace Hotel.
The launch witnessed a lot of performances from rappers like M.anifest, FreQuency, Pappy Kojo, EL, legendary Cy Love of agoro no aso-original fame with Obrafour himself with a surprise appearance from the 'Highest' Sarkodie.
Sarkodie pulled a legendary surprise as he joined the rap sofour on stage.
Watch video below;
The award-winning rapper has collaborated with Obrafour on tracks like Life, Moesha, Hope(Brighter Day) among the rest.
ALSO READ:
- Sarkodie drops tracklist for #ALPHA
- Samini is my Artiste of the Decade - Sarkodie
- Media, fans responsible for Strongman - Sarkcess split- Sarkodie