Sarkodie drops tracklist for #ALPHA

Rapper Sarkodie has finally unveiled the 5-tracklist for his upcoming #ALPHA tape which will be released on June 7, 2019.
According to Sarkodie the 5-tracklist dubbed #ALPHA is not an EP neither is it an album but it's just the Alpha tape which is to wet his fans appetite whiles they wait for the main projects for 2019.
The rapper in the studios of Joy FM, May 25, 2019, accepted the popular notion that he has been starving his fans for long. However, Sarknatives can finally breathe a sigh of relief after Sarkodie announced on social media that “Alpha” will be ready for public consumption on June 7, 2019.
“SARKNATION Sorry for the wait but we had to get things right… “ALPHA” a five-track tape will serve as an appetizer before the main projects for 2019 … OUT on the 7th of June … Let the countdown begin … NOW Can we change our DPs pls ????????????… TrackList out soon”, he posted.
Finally, it’s worth knowing that the tracklist for the tape has been announced and it features rapper Joey B and the late Ebony Reigns.
