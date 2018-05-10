VIDEO: Shatta Wale flaunts his ‘manhood’ in a swimming pool

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has in latest video on social media exposed his manhood.
In the video that has since gone viral on social media revealed that Shatta Wale was having a good time in a swimming pool.
In the video, Shatta Wale was seen to have flashed his manhood while snapping naked in the pool.
The twenty-five-second video, however, focuses on the manhood of Shatta Wale that is seen dangling between his legs taking attention from what he was saying.
